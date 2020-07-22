Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,675 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

