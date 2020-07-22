Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $429.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

