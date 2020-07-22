Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

