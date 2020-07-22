Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

ODFL stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.85. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $103.33 and a one year high of $189.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

