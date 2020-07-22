Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

