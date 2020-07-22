Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 516,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

