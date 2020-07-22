Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.