Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,363 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,911,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,481,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

