Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.