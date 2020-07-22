Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 158,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,020 shares of company stock worth $10,111,965 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

