Raymond James Lowers CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $12.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNX. Cfra upped their price target on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

