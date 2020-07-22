Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 462 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 63,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

