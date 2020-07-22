Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

