Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

