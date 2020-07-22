Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $281,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

