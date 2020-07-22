Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.46. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 56,000 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

