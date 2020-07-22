Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,505 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.