Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $80,279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 839,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $11,792,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after acquiring an additional 491,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

