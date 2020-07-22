Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,018 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,375,091 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.2% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.