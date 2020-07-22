Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 955 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 65.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 80.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

