Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 7,139 Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,495,000 after acquiring an additional 109,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.