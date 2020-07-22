Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in W W Grainger by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

