Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 129.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:AES opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.