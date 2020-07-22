Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $303,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

