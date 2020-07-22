Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $383,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $383,356,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

