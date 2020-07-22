Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $421,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,830,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $456,856,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

