Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

