Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,272,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,375 shares of company stock worth $13,493,798. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.