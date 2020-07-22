Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $675,000 Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.