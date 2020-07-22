Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $189.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

