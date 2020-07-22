Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

