Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $525,000 in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $2,735,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

