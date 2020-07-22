Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 123 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

