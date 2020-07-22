Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth $73,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Avantor stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

