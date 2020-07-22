Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

UBER opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,000 shares of company stock worth $21,851,520 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

