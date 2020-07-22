Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

