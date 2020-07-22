Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

AAPL stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

