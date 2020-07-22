Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mylan were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 138.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 10,800.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

