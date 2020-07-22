Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,229 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westrock were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

