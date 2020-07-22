Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $503,000 Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of TWLO opened at $260.51 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,195 shares of company stock valued at $102,326,806. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

