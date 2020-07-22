Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

CMA opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

