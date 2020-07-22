Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $3.67. Renren shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 27,400 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Renren alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.