Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

