Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,611,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 726,083 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after buying an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after buying an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

