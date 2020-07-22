Robert W. Baird Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $102.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,240,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,009,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

