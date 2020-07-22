Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 178,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,475,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

