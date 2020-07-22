Royal Bank of Canada Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $123.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $124.36 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $125.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.