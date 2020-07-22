Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.44

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $17.69. Russel Metals shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 112,511 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$814.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

