Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE:RYI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.