SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $36.31 on Monday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

